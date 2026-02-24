Navi Mumbai Redevelopment Gains Pace: 28 Projects Underway, Vashi And Nerul Lead The Way

Redevelopment activity is steadily gaining momentum across key residential nodes of Navi Mumbai, with 28 housing proposals currently in progress within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). | File Pic

Redevelopment activity is steadily gaining momentum across key residential nodes of Navi Mumbai, with 28 housing proposals currently in progress within the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

CIDCO Buildings from 1975-1995 Cross 30-Year Mark

The highest concentration of projects has been recorded in Vashi and Nerul, two of the city’s earliest developed sectors.

Officials said many of the buildings constructed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) between 1975 and 1995 have now crossed 30 years and are eligible for redevelopment under existing regulations.

“Most of these structures were built during the initial planning phase of Navi Mumbai. After three to four decades, structural fatigue, outdated amenities and limited parking have made redevelopment a necessity rather than a choice,” a senior civic official from the town planning department.

Vashi and Nerul Account for 20 of 28 Ongoing Proposals

Out of the 28 proposals, 10 are located in Vashi and 10 in Nerul. In Vashi, Sector 9 has emerged as a prominent cluster, followed by Sectors 10, 6 and 9A. Similarly, in Nerul, Sectors 18 and 19 are witnessing multiple redevelopment initiatives. Urban planners observe that this pattern reflects synchronized aging of buildings constructed during the same development phase.

“Redevelopment is not happening randomly. It is cluster-driven. Societies in the same sector, built around the same time, are reaching the redevelopment stage simultaneously,” an urban planning expert noted.

Moderate redevelopment activity has been observed in Koparkhairane and Belapur, while Airoli and Sanpada have recorded fewer proposals so far. Experts attribute this to relatively newer building stock in those nodes.

The acceleration in projects is largely being credited to regulatory incentives introduced under the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) 2020.

Extra FSI and Carpet Area Benefits Sweeten the Deal

Under the revised norms, first-constructed CIDCO buildings are eligible for 35 per cent incentive Floor Space Index (FSI), along with an additional 10 per cent incentive FSI for larger plots. Cooperative housing societies are also entitled to additional carpet area benefits for existing members.

“Earlier FSI limits made redevelopment financially challenging. The revised provisions have improved viability and encouraged both societies and developers to move forward,” a planning consultant associated with redevelopment projects said.

Data indicates that Navi Mumbai has nearly 92,856 CIDCO-built tenements, with around 1,995 buildings over 30 years old. Many of these structures lack modern fire safety systems, updated electrical networks and adequate lift facilities..

Residents Seek Safer Structures, Better Amenities, More Space

Residents say redevelopment offers an opportunity to upgrade living standards. “People are looking for safer structures, better amenities and more usable space. Redevelopment gives them that chance,” Sunita pal , said a housing society member from Vashi.

Civic officials maintain that Navi Mumbai’s infrastructure is capable of supporting increased density. The city has an extensive road network, multiple sewage treatment plants and a strong water supply system sourced from Morbe Dam. However, experts caution that infrastructure augmentation must keep pace with redevelopment to avoid future stress.

Navi Mumbai Enters Second Phase of Urban Evolution

“Navi Mumbai was designed as a planned satellite city. Now it is entering its second phase of urban evolution. If redevelopment is executed systematically, it can modernise housing stock while preserving the city’s planned character,” a senior official said.

With aging buildings, improved regulatory incentives and rising property values, redevelopment is expected to intensify in the coming years, particularly in older CIDCO-developed nodes. Urban observers believe this transition marks the beginning of a significant transformation phase for Navi Mumbai’s residential landscape.

