Navi Mumbai Records Decline In Malaria And Suspected Dengue Cases In 2026; NMMC Clarifies NS1 Test Does Not Confirm Dengue |

Navi Mumbai has recorded 23 malaria cases and 194 suspected dengue cases between January 1 and August 20 this year, compared with 32 malaria cases and 669 suspected dengue cases during the corresponding period in 2025, according to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) data. Civic health officials, however, have clarified that NS1-positive cases should not be treated as confirmed dengue, as suspected samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for confirmation. Only cases confirmed by NIV are officially counted as dengue, officials said.

NMMC Clarifies Difference Between NS1 And Confirmed Dengue

According to NMMC data, 1,19,883 blood smears were collected between January and August 20 this year, compared with 1,21,834 during the corresponding period in 2025. Of the samples collected this year, 23 tested positive for malaria.

The suspected dengue cases recorded a substantial decline compared with last year. NMMC recorded 194 suspected cases in 2026, against 669 in 2025. Of the suspected cases this year, 82 samples were sent to the laboratory for confirmation and one tested positive. In 2025, 138 samples were sent for testing, of which three were confirmed positive.

Monsoon Brings Rise In Malaria Cases

The month-wise figures show an increase in vector-borne diseases during the monsoon. Malaria cases in 2026 rose from one in January to two in February, zero in March, four in April, one in May, two in June and 10 in July, with three cases reported up to August 20.

Suspected dengue cases stood at 16 in January, 12 in February, 15 in March, 10 in April, 14 in May, 12 in June, 69 in July and 46 up to August 20. Eleven samples were sent for testing in July and 32 up to August 20, although none tested positive.

2025 Saw Higher Dengue Numbers During Monsoon

In comparison, 2025 recorded three malaria cases in January, one in February, one in March, one in April, two in May, nine in June, 12 in July and three up to August 20.

Suspected dengue cases in 2025 stood at 23 in January, 21 in February, 20 in March, 24 in April, 17 in May, 57 in June, 199 in July and 308 up to August 20. A total of 138 samples were sent for testing during the period, with three confirmed positive.

The civic body also stepped up blood smear collection during the monsoon. In 2026, 20,720 blood smears were collected in July and 16,576 up to August 20. In comparison, 24,839 samples were collected in July 2025 and 15,625 up to August 20.

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NMMC officials said there is a common misconception that a positive NS1 test automatically means a patient has dengue. They clarified that NS1 is an antigen test and that an NS1-positive result alone does not confirm dengue.

“Many people consider NS1 to be confirmation of dengue, which is not correct. NS1 is basically an indication of a viral infection and should not be considered dengue on its own. Suspected samples are sent to NIV, Pune, and only after confirmation are they counted as dengue cases,” an NMMC official said.

Officials said the distinction is important while assessing the actual dengue situation in Navi Mumbai, as the number of suspected cases and laboratory-confirmed dengue cases can differ substantially.

Overall, NMMC's data shows that the number of reported malaria and suspected dengue cases is lower this year than in 2025, despite the seasonal increase in vector-borne illnesses during the monsoon.

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