Kalyan Mayor Harshali Chaudhary Pulls Up Civic Officials Over Poor Conditions At Aadharwadi Adivasi Pada |

Kalyan: Mayor Harshali Chaudhary on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of an Adivasi Pada at Aadharwadi in Kalyan West and pulled up civic officials over the poor condition of the locality and the lack of basic amenities.

Residents Highlight Long-Pending Civic Issues

During the inspection, Chaudhary interacted directly with residents and listened to their grievances. Locals raised several long-pending issues, including problems related to electricity, water supply, internal roads and sanitation. The Mayor personally reviewed the situation and expressed strong displeasure over the condition of the settlement.

Garbage And Sanitation Issues Found During Visit

Garbage and unhygienic conditions were found at several locations during the inspection. Residents complained about inadequate civic facilities and difficulties in accessing essential services. Taking serious note of the situation, Chaudhary questioned officials from the concerned departments over the failure to address the basic requirements of residents.

The Mayor reprimanded the officials and directed them to initiate immediate corrective measures. She instructed the civic administration to ensure that the pending issues concerning basic infrastructure are resolved without delay.

Basic Amenities Must Reach Every Adivasi Pada: Mayor

Chaudhary made it clear that the problems at the Adivasi Pada must be addressed before her next inspection. She directed the concerned departments to restore and improve all essential civic facilities, including electricity, water supply, roads and sanitation.

No Adivasi Pada within the municipal limits should be deprived of basic amenities the Mayor said, adding that negligence in providing essential services to residents would not be tolerated.

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The surprise visit has raised hopes among residents that their long-pending demands will now receive urgent attention. Several locals said they had been facing difficulties due to inadequate infrastructure and poor sanitation conditions in the area.

The inspection has also brought the condition of basic infrastructure in tribal settlements within the municipal limits into focus. With the Mayor personally reviewing the situation and issuing strict directions, civic officials are now expected to take prompt action on the issues identified during the visit.

Residents expressed hope that the Mayor’s intervention would lead to tangible improvements and that the promises made during the inspection would be implemented before her next visit.

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