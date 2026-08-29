Complaint Filed Against Mumbai BJP Leader Haji Arafat Shaikh Over Alleged Terrace Encroachment In Kurla, Leader Denies Charges | AI

Mumbai: A controversy has emerged after a complaint was filed with the Kurla ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against Mumbai BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh, alleging that he encroached upon and illegally used the terrace of a building in Kurla. Shaikh has denied the allegations.

Complainant Alleges Violation Of BMC Building Rules

According to the complaint submitted to the assistant municipal commissioner of L ward on August 18, the terrace of Rainbow Apartment, located opposite SBI Bank near Kurla Court on LBS Road, was being used in violation of BMC norms and building regulations. The complainant, Malang Mubarak Shaikh, a resident of Dehu Road, Pune, alleged that the terrace, intended for common use by residents, had been occupied without authorisation.

The complainant has urged the BMC to conduct a site inspection, verify the building’s sanctioned plan and determine whether the terrace has been encroached upon or subjected to unauthorised construction. He has also sought action under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

BMC Asked To Inspect Site And Verify Construction

The complaint comes amid the BMC’s ongoing drives against illegal constructions and unauthorised alterations across the city.

Shaikh, who heads the BJP’s transport cell and is associated with the party’s minority outreach initiatives, said the alleged construction consisted only of an improvised canopy intended to prevent water leakage to the floor below. He said the seven-storey building, which has 14 flats, was in poor condition, with peeling plaster and leaking surfaces.

Haji Arafat Shaikh Rejects Encroachment Allegations

“There is no permanent construction involving metal and roofing sheets. The building is old, and residents have been struggling to get it repaired. The plastic sheet on the lower floor is intended to protect passersby from falling plaster,” Shaikh said, alleging that the complaint was motivated by personal enmity.

Shaikh, whose hometown is Dehu Road, also alleged that some local meat and animal traders were targeting him after he distributed goats free of cost to farmers who had lost crops due to natural calamities. He claimed that his efforts to support enforcement of the ban on cow slaughter and promote harmony between Hindu and Muslim communities had triggered a smear campaign against him.

The complaint has prompted discussion on local social media platforms. Shaikh said he had not received any communication from the BMC.

A senior L ward official said, “The designated officer will examine the complaint and, if the construction is found to be illegal, appropriate action, including demolition, will be taken in accordance with due process of law.”

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