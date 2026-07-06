Navi Mumbai Records 53.4 mm Rain, 62 Trees Uprooted As Strong Winds Lash City; NMMC Teams Work Round-The-Clock | AI

Navi Mumbai continued to witness heavy monsoon showers accompanied by strong winds on Monday, with the city recording an average rainfall of 53.4 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The gusty winds uprooted 62 trees across different parts of the city, disrupting traffic and prompting emergency response teams to work round-the-clock to clear roads.

City Received 210.76 mm Between July 4–5, Followed by 178.67 mm

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the city's Fire Department, in coordination with the Disaster Management Cell and ward-level emergency teams, swiftly removed fallen trees and restored traffic movement at affected locations.

The civic body said the city had already received 210.76 mm of rainfall between July 4 and July 5, followed by 178.67 mm between July 5 and July 6, with Monday's rainfall extending the spell of intense monsoon activity.

Emergency Machinery Ensures Roads Reopened Quickly, Says NMMC

Among the six civic divisions, Airoli recorded the highest rainfall at 73.8 mm, followed by Digha (66.6 mm), Koparkhairane (60 mm), Vashi (48 mm), Belapur (43.3 mm) and Nerul (29.2 mm).

"NMMC's emergency machinery has been working continuously to clear uprooted trees and respond to complaints on priority. Despite the challenging weather conditions, teams from the Fire Department and Disaster Management Cell have ensured that roads are reopened quickly and essential services remain unaffected as far as possible," an NMMC spokesperson said.

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Mayor Sujata Patil Inspects Relief and Response Measures

The civic body noted that Navi Mumbai's low-lying topography makes it vulnerable to waterlogging during periods of heavy rainfall coinciding with high tide. Officials said emergency teams were deployed across all ward offices on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde to respond to any flooding or weather-related emergencies.

Mayor Sujata Patil also inspected the situation in different parts of the city to review relief and emergency response measures.

NMMC has appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary, refrain from standing under trees or parking vehicles beneath them due to the risk of falling branches, and immediately vacate buildings that have been declared dangerous or are in a dilapidated condition to prevent accidents during the ongoing monsoon. Citizens facing emergencies have been asked to contact the NMMC Disaster Management Control Room through its dedicated helpline numbers.

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