Navi Mumbai Ranks India's Cleanest City Among 4,751 Urban Centres In Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai, November 11, 2026: Navi Mumbai has secured the first rank among the country's cleanest cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The city emerged at the top among 4,751 cities, marking a major achievement for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).
Mayor Sujata Patil received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and City Engineer Shirish Aradwad were present on the occasion.
Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and Secretary Satyendra Singh also attended the ceremony. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr Ajay Gadade were among the civic officials present.
Collective Efforts Behind Top Ranking
The achievement is the culmination of the civic body's sustained efforts over the past three to four years under its motto, 'Nischay Kela, Number Pahila' (Determined to be Number One).
Having consistently improved its cleanliness rankings, NMMC has now achieved the top position through the collective efforts of sanitation workers, elected representatives, officials, employees and citizens.
Dedicating the award to the city's residents and sanitation workers, Mayor Sujata Patil said, "This is a moment of immense pride and happiness for every Navi Mumbaikar. I consider it a privilege to have received this award from the hands of the President as the representative of the people of Navi Mumbai. I dedicate this honour to all citizens, particularly our Swachhata Mitras and Swachhata Sakhis, who have worked tirelessly to make this achievement possible."
Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat highlighted the contribution of sanitation workers who work round the clock to keep the city clean. He expressed confidence that the civic body's upcoming 'Sugandhi Shahar Abhiyan' (Fragrant City Campaign) would further strengthen its cleanliness initiatives.
Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said the award was a collective achievement of citizens and sanitation workers. He attributed the success to the integration of advanced technology into sanitation operations and active public participation, adding that these efforts had received recognition at the national level.
Super Swachh League And Seven-Star Rating
The city has retained its place among India's cleanest cities and earned a position in the Super Swachh League, while continuing to hold the Seven-Star Garbage-Free City (GFC) rating and Water Plus certification.
Technology-Driven Waste Management
Several initiatives undertaken by the NMMC contributed to the achievement, including maintaining high standards of daily cleanliness and deploying advanced technology through its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to monitor waste collection and transportation.
The civic body has also strengthened the processing of segregated waste according to its category and successfully operates the country's first textile waste recycling centre.
The corporation's focus on water recycling and the effective use of digital platforms such as the MyNMMC app and Citizen Grievance Portal also contributed to its performance. These platforms enable citizens to register complaints, track their resolution and receive updates.
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The civic body has additionally intensified measures to curb plastic use and organised large-scale cleanliness drives with active participation from residents. Special emphasis has been placed on involving students and youth in these campaigns to promote a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility.
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