Navi Mumbai Ranks India's Cleanest City Among 4,751 Urban Centres In Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 | VIDEO

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 award to Navi Mumbai Mayor Sujata Patil in the presence of civic representatives and officials at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 11, 2026: Navi Mumbai has secured the first rank among the country's cleanest cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The city emerged at the top among 4,751 cities, marking a major achievement for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Mayor Sujata Patil received the prestigious award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday. Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat, NMMC Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde and City Engineer Shirish Aradwad were present on the occasion.

#WATCH | 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐦𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟎𝐭𝐡 𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐡 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐯𝐞𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟔 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬. 𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒊𝒏 𝒖𝒓𝒃𝒂𝒏 𝒄𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒏𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒔! 🌟 🏆 𝑁𝑎𝑣𝑖 𝑀𝑢𝑚𝑏𝑎𝑖, 𝑀𝑎ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑎𝑠ℎ𝑡𝑟𝑎 – 𝑅𝑎𝑛𝑘 1 🥈 𝑆𝑢𝑟𝑎𝑡, 𝐺𝑢𝑗𝑎𝑟𝑎𝑡 – 𝑅𝑎𝑛𝑘 2 🥉 𝑉𝑖𝑗𝑎𝑦𝑎𝑤𝑎𝑑𝑎, 𝐴𝑛𝑑ℎ𝑟𝑎 𝑃𝑟𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑠ℎ – 𝑅𝑎𝑛𝑘 3 The top three performers under the Swachh Shehar League, setting benchmarks in urban cleanliness. #SwachhSurvekshan #SwachhSurvekshanAwards #SwachhBharat — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 11, 2026

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of State Tokhan Sahu and Secretary Satyendra Singh also attended the ceremony. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr Ajay Gadade were among the civic officials present.

🏆 Navi Mumbai’s National Pride, A Victory Made Possible by Every Citizen! NATIONAL CLEAN CITY – RANK 1 NAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA Navi Mumbai has achieved the prestigious No. 1 position as the Cleanest City in the country under Swachh Survekshan 2025–26! The award was presented by the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at the national award ceremony held in New Delhi. This remarkable achievement reflects the consistent efforts of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), along with the collective participation and commitment of every Navi Mumbaikar towards building a cleaner and greener city. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all citizens, Safai Mitras, officers and municipal staff whose dedication and contribution made this national recognition possible. This honour belongs to every Navi Mumbaikar. Together, we have made Navi Mumbai a national benchmark for cleanliness! Let us continue working together towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Navi Mumbai. (Swachh Survekshan 2025-26, National Clean City Rank 1, Navi Mumbai Maharashtra, Cleanest City in India, Citizen Participation, Urban Cleanliness, Sustainable Development, Swachh Bharat Mission) #MajhiVasundhara #MissionLiFE #Swachhata2026 #SwachhBharatMission #SBMUrban2 #SwachhBharat #SwachhMaharashtra #SwachhMaharashtraMission #ReduceReuseRecycle #UrbanDevelopment #JanSahabhag #SustainableFuture #SwachhataHiSeva #NaviMumbai #NMMC #MaharashtraDGIPR — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) November 11, 2026

Collective Efforts Behind Top Ranking

The achievement is the culmination of the civic body's sustained efforts over the past three to four years under its motto, 'Nischay Kela, Number Pahila' (Determined to be Number One).

Having consistently improved its cleanliness rankings, NMMC has now achieved the top position through the collective efforts of sanitation workers, elected representatives, officials, employees and citizens.

Dedicating the award to the city's residents and sanitation workers, Mayor Sujata Patil said, "This is a moment of immense pride and happiness for every Navi Mumbaikar. I consider it a privilege to have received this award from the hands of the President as the representative of the people of Navi Mumbai. I dedicate this honour to all citizens, particularly our Swachhata Mitras and Swachhata Sakhis, who have worked tirelessly to make this achievement possible."

Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat highlighted the contribution of sanitation workers who work round the clock to keep the city clean. He expressed confidence that the civic body's upcoming 'Sugandhi Shahar Abhiyan' (Fragrant City Campaign) would further strengthen its cleanliness initiatives.

Commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said the award was a collective achievement of citizens and sanitation workers. He attributed the success to the integration of advanced technology into sanitation operations and active public participation, adding that these efforts had received recognition at the national level.

Super Swachh League And Seven-Star Rating

The city has retained its place among India's cleanest cities and earned a position in the Super Swachh League, while continuing to hold the Seven-Star Garbage-Free City (GFC) rating and Water Plus certification.

Technology-Driven Waste Management

Several initiatives undertaken by the NMMC contributed to the achievement, including maintaining high standards of daily cleanliness and deploying advanced technology through its Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to monitor waste collection and transportation.

The civic body has also strengthened the processing of segregated waste according to its category and successfully operates the country's first textile waste recycling centre.

The corporation's focus on water recycling and the effective use of digital platforms such as the MyNMMC app and Citizen Grievance Portal also contributed to its performance. These platforms enable citizens to register complaints, track their resolution and receive updates.

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The civic body has additionally intensified measures to curb plastic use and organised large-scale cleanliness drives with active participation from residents. Special emphasis has been placed on involving students and youth in these campaigns to promote a culture of cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

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