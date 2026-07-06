Navi Mumbai Rains: Metro Line 1 Services Continue Uninterrupted After Tree Fall Near RBI Colony Station

CIDCO cleared debris near RBI Colony Metro Station as Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 services continued without disruption | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, July 6: Metro services on Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1 continued to operate normally on Monday, a day after a tree, along with a mass of stones and soil, slid down near RBI Colony Metro Station following heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Debris Cleared Promptly

The incident occurred around 8.30 am on Sunday near Station No. 2 after the city received around 154 mm of rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The tree and debris fell onto a fenced-off footpath along the road, resulting in no injuries or damage to public or private property.

As a precaution, the affected stretch of road was temporarily closed and traffic was diverted while disaster management teams from CIDCO and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation cleared the debris and secured the area. The Panvel City Municipal Corporation was also informed about the incident.

A CIDCO spokesperson said, "The footpath where the debris fell had already been barricaded and closed for pedestrians, ensuring there was no threat to public safety. As an additional precaution, GI sheet barricades are being installed, and one adjoining lane will remain closed until conditions improve during the ongoing extreme rainfall alert."

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Metro Services Unaffected

Despite the incident, train services remained unaffected throughout. Commuters continued to use RBI Colony Metro Station and other stations on the corridor without disruption.

Authorities have advised citizens to avoid the restricted area around the station until the precautionary works are completed.

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