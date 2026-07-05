Navi Mumbai Rains: 2 Feared Drowned At Kharghar's Pandavkada Waterfall In Separate Incidents; Search Continues

Rescue teams continued searching for two youths feared drowned at Pandavkada Waterfall in Kharghar | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 4, 2026: Two men are feared to have drowned in the strong water current at the Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar in two separate incidents over the last two days. Despite an extensive search operation by the Fire Brigade and police, the bodies of both victims had not been recovered till Saturday evening.

Two Separate Incidents Reported

The first incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on Friday when Mohammad Mobashir Mohammad Shahid (20), a resident of Sagar Vihar Building near Janata Garage in Taloja Phase I, was swept away in the water current.

In the second incident, reported at around 8.30 am on Saturday, Shennon Gaspar Kini (19), a resident of House No. 105, Kalina Kobaviri Village in Santacruz, Mumbai, also drowned after being caught in the strong water current.

Search Operation Continues

Police said search operations have been underway since Friday with the assistance of the Fire Brigade. However, the bodies of both youths were yet to be traced.

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"Search operations have been carried out continuously since yesterday with the help of the Fire Brigade. However, the bodies of both individuals have not yet been recovered," said Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Joshi of Kharghar Police Station.

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