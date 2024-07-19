Navi Mumbai: Raigad LCB Seizes 33,000 Litres Of Smuggled Diesel Worth ₹36.40 Lakh At Rewas Port; 4 Arrested |

Navi Mumbai: Raigad Local Crime Branch (LCB), has arrested four men from Rewas port for smuggling diesel in the arabian sea. Police have also seized 33,000 litres of diesel along with the boat in which they were smuggling. The diesel and the boat seized amounts to a total of Rs 36.40 lakh. According to the police, the accused smuggled the diesel from the bigger ships in the sea and sold to the smaller boats at a lesser rate than the market rate.

The accused arrested have been identified as Ganesh Kashinath Koli (40), Vinayak Narayan Koli (45), Gajanan Atmaram Koli (45) and Mukesh Khabardat Nishad (45), all residents of Bodni Koliwada in Alibag taluka of Raigad district. Acting on a tip-off that about the accused smuggling diesel in a boat at Rewas port, the police had laid a trap at the jetty at Rewas.

“When the boat arrived, we nabbed the accused and seized the diesel that was being smuggled. The accused did not do any other job and were into smuggling itself. They either stole the diesel from the larger ships or bought the from them at lesser rate and then sold it further to the smaller boats,” police inspector Balasaheb Khade from Raigad LCB said.

The case against the accused was registered under section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of The Essential Commodities Act and The Petroleum Act. “Since the punishment in this case as per the law is below seven years, they are not arrested and a notice has been served to them as the per the procedure,” the officer added.