Navi Mumbai: Rabale Traffic Policemen Save Tempo Driver After Seizure Triggers Crash In Airoli

Rabale traffic policemen rushed an unconscious tempo driver to hospital after he suffered a seizure and crashed into a divider near Khedekar Signal in Airoli | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, August 8, 2026: The prompt action of two Rabale traffic police personnel helped save the life of a tempo driver who suffered a seizure while driving and lost control of his vehicle near Khedekar Signal in Airoli on Friday afternoon.

The driver, Anuj Lalji Kaushal, was travelling from the APMC Market to Kandivali after loading goods into his tempo. He was accompanied by Raj Shailendra Kaushal. When they reached Khedekar Chowk, Kaushal suddenly suffered a severe seizure, causing him to lose control of the tempo. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a road divider, leaving Kaushal unconscious inside the vehicle.

Police Rush To Spot

On receiving information about the accident, Head Constables Santosh Shinde and Siddheshwar Mali of the Rabale Traffic Branch immediately rushed to the spot. They assessed the situation, attended to the unconscious driver, and provided him with immediate assistance.

As Kaushal’s condition appeared to be deteriorating, the policemen promptly shifted him to a nearby hospital for treatment. Following timely medical intervention, his condition stabilised.

Senior Police Inspector of the Rabale Traffic Branch, Nitin Badgujar, informed that Kaushal is currently out of danger.

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Driver Out Of Danger

“The incident occurred at a busy junction and could have also caused traffic disruption. While managing the traffic situation, the two policemen prioritised the driver’s medical emergency and ensured that he received treatment without delay,” Badgujar said.

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