Navi Mumbai: PWP And JM Mhatre Charitable Organization Offer Diwali Sweets & Goodies At Affordable Price

Pritam Janardan Mhatre, President of J.M. Mhatre Institute, offering sweets and goodies to children | Amit Srivastava

In the face of rising inflation that has significantly impacted ordinary citizens, Pritam Janardan Mhatre, President of J.M. Mhatre Institute, has been steadfast in his commitment to support the community. For several years now, he has initiated a program that ensures people have access to essential items like semolina, sugar, and flour for their Diwali Faral (snacks).

The financial burden on regular households relying on a single income has become increasingly challenging. As Diwali approaches, Pritam Mhatre's mission is to bring relief and joy to the citizens. As has been the tradition, the Peasant and Workers Party (PWP) and J.M. Mhatre Charitable Organization are providing semolina, flour, and sugar to the public at a reasonable cost, following the principle of "no profit, no loss."

To achieve this, PWP and J.M. Mhatre Charitable Organization has set up sales centers offering semolina, sugar, and flour at affordable prices in various locations, including Panvel, New Panvel, Khanda Colony, Kamothe, and Ulwe, all with the aim of easing the financial burden on common people during the Diwali season.

These sales centers opened on November 4 and ran for two days on the 4th and 5th of November at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Khanda Colony, Panvel, and in front of DAV School in New Panvel. From November 5 to November 8, the sales center will operate at the PWP Office, Dutt Niwas, Sector 10, Kamothe, from 10 AM to 1 PM and 5 PM to 8 PM, ensuring that citizens have access to these essential items during the festive season without any financial strain.

