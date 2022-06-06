Navi Mumbai: Protest over proposed flyover on Palm Beach Road in Vashi

A large number of party supporters and environmentalists assembled for the protest | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held Chipko Aandolan against the NMMC’s proposal to replant and cut around 400 trees along the Palm Beach road in Vashi.

A large number of party supporters and environmentalists assembled for the noble cause.

As per the proposal, around 400 fully grown trees have been proposed to either replant or cut from sector 17 Mahatma Phule Junction to Kopri flyover in Vashi for the construction of a flyover.

On the occasion, the Housing Minister of Maharashtra Jitendra Awahad was also present and supported the party against the proposal to cut trees for a flyover.

Meanwhile, the local unit of the BJP also took out a long march from Airoli to Vashi against the civic administration for bringing policy level proposals in absence of public representatives.

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik led the march and alleged that an administrator should take only emergency decisions not policy levels like the construction of a flyover or a biogas project.

