Navi Mumbai: Price of jamuns soar in retail market, reaches Rs 280 per kg

The price of Jamun or black plum has soared in the retail market. The seasonal fruit is being sold at around Rs 280 per kg in the retail market. The fruit is known for medicinal benefits and thus people wait for a whole year to enjoy it.

The annual juicy fruit is always sold at a high price. However, this year, the price has reached upto Rs 280 per kg. According to a trader at APMC, the arrival of Balck Plum is not consistent as they are not grown like other fruits. Normally, small farmers bring the fruit and the supply is limited.

Every year, the fruit is sold between Rs 80 to Rs 1609 per kg. “By the end of summer, Jamun starts arriving in the market. Earlier, the fruit was not much in demand. But after citizens got to know its medical benefits, the demand has gone up”, said another trader.

At the beginning of the season, the rates are generally high. This year too, the rates are skyrocketing. However, with an increase in the supply, there should be some price reduction.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:49 AM IST