Navi Mumbai: Preparations for Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 in full swing | File

Preparations for the distribution ceremony of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 in Kharghar are going on in full swing.

"All government agencies should work in good coordination. Let us all work together to make this ceremony a success”, stated the State Industries Minister and Raigad District Guardian Minister Uday Samant.

The Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2022 will be conferred on Appasaheb and Dattatraya Narayan Dharmadhikari on April 16, 2023, in an event to be held at Corporate Park in Kharghar.

Meeting held

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Raigad Guardian Minister Uday Samant regarding the preparation of the ceremony.

The Guardian Minister took a detailed look at the necessary arrangements like drinking water, toilets, security system, parking for vehicles, entrances, and roads connecting from various places to Navi Mumbai for the citizens attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony from April 14.

Preparations are underway for the Maharashtra Bhushan award distribution ceremony. A seating capacity of 18.36 lakh people is being arranged.

The medical centre, water tanker, ambulance, cardiac ambulance, and mobile toilet will be in the assembly hall.

Whereas on the west side of the hall will be the Y-1 to Y-13 stage (restricted area), Blocks 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 will have a reserved arrangement.

Road connectivity

Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Gurudwara, Golf Course, Utsav Chowk, Kharghar Station, Mumbra-Panvel Highway, Sone-Panvel Highway can be used to reach the main event venue.

Parking arrangement

There will be two orange zones and three blue zones for parking.

Masks mandatory

Keeping in mind the increasing number of corona patients, it has been made mandatory for every citizen to wear a mask.

In terms of health, doctors, ambulances, and supplies of essential medicines will be deployed. A fire audit is being conducted by the fire brigade for safety.