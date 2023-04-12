Navi Mumbai: Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Kharghar

Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari | File

The coveted Maharashtra Bhushan Award will be conferred on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at a function to be held on April 16, 2023, at Corporate Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The award will be given in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to attend

The event is expected to be attended by a large number of citizens. Early this week, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a review meeting on the preparation of the award ceremony at Corporate Park Ground, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

During the meeting, he discussed the preparations for the upcoming award ceremony and emphasised the importance of careful planning and coordination among different agencies.

The ceremony is expected to be a grand event, and the Chief Minister urged all stakeholders to carry out their responsibilities properly to ensure its success.

With the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony just around the corner, the Maharashtra government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.