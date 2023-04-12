 Navi Mumbai: Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Kharghar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Kharghar

The award will be given in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari | File

The coveted Maharashtra Bhushan Award will be conferred on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari at a function to be held on April 16, 2023, at Corporate Park, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

The award will be given in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde likely to attend

The event is expected to be attended by a large number of citizens. Early this week, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a review meeting on the preparation of the award ceremony at Corporate Park Ground, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

During the meeting, he discussed the preparations for the upcoming award ceremony and emphasised the importance of careful planning and coordination among different agencies.

The ceremony is expected to be a grand event, and the Chief Minister urged all stakeholders to carry out their responsibilities properly to ensure its success.

With the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony just around the corner, the Maharashtra government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success.

Read Also
Renowned social worker Appasaheb Dharmadhikari named 'Maharashtra Bhushan' 2023
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: Amit Shah to confer 'Maharashtra Bhushan' on Appasaheb Dharmadhikari in Kharghar

Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra: NCP leader Ajit Pawar to meet CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra schools asked to screen movie on Swachh Bharat Mission

Maharashtra schools asked to screen movie on Swachh Bharat Mission

Mumbai: Youth commits suicide in Dadar after he was stripped, paraded for asking salary

Mumbai: Youth commits suicide in Dadar after he was stripped, paraded for asking salary

Palghar: Man clings to speeding bus in Vasai; video goes viral

Palghar: Man clings to speeding bus in Vasai; video goes viral