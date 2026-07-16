Navi Mumbai: Pregnant Woman Recovers After Alleged Dexamethasone Reaction As NMMC Probes Expectant Mother's Death

(L-R) Dr Hina Shaikh, Mrs Richa Mishra, Dr Swapnil Khadake | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, July 15, 2026: The pregnant woman who survived after allegedly suffering a severe reaction to the same steroid injection that claimed the life of another expectant mother at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)-run Rajmata Jijau Hospital has recovered after advanced treatment at a private hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Patient Recovers After Critical Care

Richa Mishra (26), who was 34 weeks pregnant, was discharged from Fortis Hiranandani Hospital on July 13 after nearly two weeks of intensive treatment for life-threatening anaphylactic shock.

Her recovery comes even as the NMMC continues its inquiry into the death of eight-month-pregnant Sonam Dongre and has suspended the treating gynaecologist pending the investigation.

Both women had been admitted to Rajmata Jijau Hospital with symptoms of possible preterm labour and were administered Dexamethasone, a steroid routinely used to accelerate foetal lung development when premature delivery is anticipated.

According to Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Mishra developed severe breathlessness, lost consciousness, and went into circulatory collapse within 30 minutes of receiving the injection.

She was intubated, placed on ventilator and inotropic support at the civic hospital, before being referred to Fortis Hiranandani Hospital for specialised critical care.

At Fortis, she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and treated by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Hina Shaikh, Consultant – Gynaecology and Obstetrics, with support from the ICU team headed by Dr Swapnil Khadake. Throughout her treatment, doctors closely monitored both the mother and the unborn baby.

Doctors Monitor Mother And Baby

"When the patient was brought to us in a critical condition, our immediate priority was to stabilise the mother while continuously assessing the condition of the foetus. Serial foetal monitoring, ultrasonography, Doppler studies and non-stress tests remained reassuring, which allowed us to continue the pregnancy under close observation instead of proceeding with an emergency delivery," said Dr Hina Shaikh.

Over the following days, Mishra's condition steadily improved. She was gradually weaned off the ventilator and blood pressure support, shifted out of the ICU on July 8, and discharged in stable condition on July 13.

Doctors have advised regular antenatal follow-up, with delivery expected within the next two to three weeks unless an earlier delivery becomes medically necessary. The hospital has also documented a suspected allergy to Dexamethasone and advised the family to avoid the drug in future.

"It was an extremely difficult and frightening situation for our family when Richa's condition suddenly became critical. We are thankful that Richa and our unborn baby are now safe," Mishra's husband said.

Dr Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, said, "Managing a life-threatening emergency in an advanced stage of pregnancy requires speed, clinical precision and close coordination across multiple specialties. Our critical care, obstetrics, nursing and support teams worked together to stabilise the patient while ensuring the continuous wellbeing of the unborn child."

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NMMC Inquiry Continues

The recovery holds significance as it follows the death of Sonam Dongre, who allegedly developed similar complications after receiving Dexamethasone at the same civic hospital.

Following the incident, NMMC suspended gynaecologist Dr Bhavana Pagare pending an inquiry and sought an investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) into the batch of the injection used. The civic inquiry committee is currently examining the sequence of medical events leading to Dongre's death.

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