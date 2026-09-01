Navi Mumbai: Pradeep Waghmare Begins Indefinite Hunger Strike Over Vashi Encroachments, NMMC Action

Labour leader Pradeep Waghmare is protesting outside the Vashi ward office, seeking action against alleged unauthorised encroachments | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 1, 2026: Labour leader Pradeep Waghmare began an indefinite hunger strike outside the Vashi ward office on Monday, demanding the removal of unauthorised encroachments on marginal spaces in Vashi’s Sectors 9, 10, 15 and 17, and action to curb alleged corruption in the NMMC’s encroachment department. Various political parties and social organisations have extended their support to the protest.

Waghmare has alleged that several shopkeepers in Vashi have illegally occupied the marginal spaces in front of their establishments and extended their shops into these areas. He further alleged that some of these spaces are being used for commercial purposes, while others have allegedly been rented out.

Waghmare Questions NMMC Action

Questioning the NMMC’s enforcement action, Waghmare alleged that the encroachment department was taking strict action against poor hawkers while turning a blind eye to encroachments by large commercial establishments.

He demanded that the administration adopt an equal and fair approach, arguing that action should not be selectively targeted at ordinary citizens and hawkers while illegal encroachments by bigger businesses are allegedly ignored.

Waghmare had earlier staged a hunger strike on March 12 this year, demanding that the marginal spaces be cleared. At the time, the administration had reportedly given a written assurance that action would be taken within eight days. However, Waghmare alleged that several months have passed and the assurance has not been fulfilled.

Strike To Continue Until Demands Met

Waghmare warned that he would not withdraw his indefinite hunger strike until the unauthorised encroachments in Sectors 9, 10, 15 and 17 are removed and the alleged corrupt officials in the encroachment department are transferred.

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"Some of the NMMC officials visited me but they haven't yet agreed to my demands. Till then I will continue with my strike," Waghmare said.

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