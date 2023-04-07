Navi Mumbai: Potato prices surge due to low supply in market | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: There is a rise in potato prices due to drop in supply and rise in demand. Last week, potatoes were available in the market at Rs 8-10 per kg, but now they are being sold at Rs 13-14 per kg, an increase of Rs 5 per kg.

According to traders at the Onion-Potato market in Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi, the drop in the arrival of potatoes led to the price rise. At present, 35-40 trucks of potatoes are arriving at the market. The Mumbai APMC in Vashi receives potato from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, west Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. “Once the supply improves, the price will drip. This is a temporary rise,” said a trader.

About potato prices in Feb

The Onion-Potato market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) saw the arrival of a new crop of potatoes in huge quantities in Feb. Around 80 vehicles laden with the new potato arrived in the wholesale market from Satara and Pune.

Potatoes were available from Rs 8 to 14 per kg in the wholesale market. It was around Rs 15 to Rs 24 per kg in Jan.

Trader speaks on prices of potatoes and their demand

The good arrival has brought down its prices in both wholesale and retail markets. “The annual season for new potatoes has already begun and the largest wholesale market for potatoes arrived last week,” said the trader.

The season of new potatoes lasts for around three months starting from November in the state. The demand for new potatoes compared to old storage potatoes is always more. “The taste of old potatoes changes due to longer periods in cold storage. With the new potatoes entering the market the demand will go up”, said the trader. After Diwali, the arrival of new potatoes from other states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and UP starts in APMC wholesale market.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Onion prices drop after good supply at the APMC market