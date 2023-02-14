Navi Mumbai: Potato at ₹ 8 per kg after good arrival at Onion-Potato market of APMC | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Onion-Potato market of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) saw the arrival of a new crop of potatoes in huge quantities. Around 80 vehicles laden with the new potato arrived in the wholesale market from Satara and Pune.

At present potatoes are available from Rs 8 to 14 per kg in the wholesale market. It was around Rs 15 to Rs 24 per kg last month.

Trader speaks on prices of potatoes and their demand

The good arrival has brought down its prices in both wholesale and retail markets. “The annual season for new potatoes has already begun and the largest wholesale market for potatoes arrived last week,” said the trader.

The season of new potatoes lasts for around three months starting from November in the state. The demand for new potatoes compared to old storage potatoes is always more. “The taste of old potatoes changes due to longer periods in cold storage. With the new potatoes entering the market the demand will go up”, said the trader. After Diwali, the arrival of new potatoes from other states such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and UP starts in APMC wholesale market.

