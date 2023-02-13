Navi Mumbai: NMMC decides to produce talented athletes, says Deputy Municipal Commissioner Potre |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is determined to provide a platform for the sportsmen to showcase their skills by holding various sports competitions, said deputy municipal commissioner (sports) Somnath Potre during the inauguration of NMMC District Level Swimming competition at Father Agnel’s Swimming Pool in Vashi.

Potre said that Navi Mumbaikars can produce national and international level players.

Various dignitaries were present at the event

On the occasion, apart from Potre, National Tenzing Norgay award winning swimmer in the field of adventure swimming Shubham Vanmali, Head of Father Agnel Education Institute Father Almeida, Sports Officer Revappa Gurav, Shiv Chhatrapati award winning swimmer Shri. Rupali Repale and Gokul Kamath, Secretary of Mumbai Division Volleyball Association Dhananjay Vanmali, National Swimming Coach Santosh Patil and other dignitaries were present.

“I used to participate in the swimming competition of NMMC as a child,” said Shibam Vanmali, adding that the encouragement I got since then has played an important role in my success till now.

Head of Father Agnel Education Institute spoke about talents in children of city

Father Almeida specially mentioned that the children of Navi Mumbai are full of quality and the NMMC is doing a good and important job of giving the players an opportunity to prove their game by organizing various competitions regularly.

