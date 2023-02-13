Navi Mumbai: Beds in Tata Cancer centre in Kharghar to be increased, says Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur | Twitter

Navi Mumbai: In view of the increasing number of cancer patients coming to the city for treatment, the central government has decided to increase the number of patient beds and manpower at the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) of Tata Memorial Centre in Kharghar, informed Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur.

The wait list of patients will be reduced due to this development: MLA Prashant Thakur

Thakur informed the development to the media in a press conference last week where Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi was also present. MLA Thakur said that Tata Hospital is a place of support in Mumbai for many people who are diagnosed with cancer. However, as patients come from all over the country and have long waiting lists, urgent treatment is sometimes delayed. Now, with this decision, the waiting list for the treatment of the patient will be almost over and the lives of many patients will be saved with timely treatment.

Thakur also mentioned that many families will get relief. He said, “Patients not only from Maharashtra but from all over the country come to Tata Memorial Hospital, Kharghar for cancer treatment. Considering the increasing number of patients, MLA Mahesh Baldi requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to increase the number of patient beds and manpower required for this hospital as per the demand of Tata Hospital."

"In this regard Union Minister Nitin Gadkari spoke with the Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh. Accordingly, the number of manpower in Tata Hospital will be increased to 2405 and the number of patient beds will be increased to 930,” Thakur added.

