Navi Mumbai: Postal Division to conduct special drive for Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna | Pixabay
The postal division of Navi Mumbai will hold a special drive to open a savings account under the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana for a girl child on February 9 and 10. All the post offices in the city will encourage parents to open an account under the scheme to ensure the girl child has a secure future.

Under the scheme, legal or natural guardian of a girl child under 10 years of age. A depositor can open and operate only one account in the name of a girl child under the scheme rules. A natural or legal guardian of a girl child are allowed to open the account for two girl children only.

Sukanya Samriddhi Account provides a higher rate of interest than other savings plans that offer financial security for the girl child. Each financial year, the government declares the applicable interest rate for that year, while the interest on your investments is compounded yearly.

Upto 50% of the corpus can be withdrawn for the purpose of marriage or higher education of the girl child provided she has attained 18 years of age.

