Navi Mumbai Politics: MNS Puts Marathi Stickers On Rickshaws To Back Language Rule For Auto Drivers

MNS workers launch sticker drive on Navi Mumbai rickshaws promoting Marathi language use | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 27: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday carried out a campaign in the city by putting up stickers on auto-rickshaws promoting the use of Marathi, in line with the state government’s directive making knowledge of the language mandatory for drivers.

Stickers promote Marathi use

The stickers read, “I speak Marathi, I understand Marathi, please ride in my rickshaw,” and were affixed on several rickshaws outside the party’s central office under the leadership of party spokesperson and city president Gajanan Kale.

MNS urges support for language mandate

MNS leaders said the move was aimed at encouraging rickshaw drivers to support the use of Marathi and oppose calls for strikes or resistance to the mandate by certain political groups. The party urged drivers who respect the Marathi language to stand against such opposition.

Party warns of monitoring licence process

Speaking on the occasion, Kale said that under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is mandatory for the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to verify whether a rickshaw driver knows Marathi before issuing a licence. He also warned that the party would closely monitor whether licences are being granted in compliance with the language requirement.

Leaders and drivers join campaign

Several party functionaries, including city secretary Sachin Kadam, Vilas Ghone, and employment wing organiser Sanpreet Turmekar, along with party workers and a large number of rickshaw drivers, were present during the drive.

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Drivers express willingness

Interacting with drivers, MNS leaders said that even many non-Marathi drivers expressed willingness to communicate in Marathi, while those present asserted that all rickshaw drivers should be able to speak the language.

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