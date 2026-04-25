MNS Launches Marathi Sticker Campaign On Auto-Rickshaws In Kalyan-Dombivli Amid Language Debate |

Dombivli: The language debate has resurfaced sharply in the Kalyan-Dombivli region, with the (MNS) launching an assertive grassroots campaign promoting the use of Marathi among auto-rickshaw drivers. The move comes amid indications of a counter-agitation against the imposition of Marathi expected in early May.

'I speak Marathi' stickers on autos

As part of the campaign MNS workers have begun placing stickers on auto-rickshaws carrying messages such as “I speak Marathi,” “I understand Marathi,” and “Ride in my rickshaw.” The initiative is aimed at reinforcing linguistic identity and encouraging everyday use of Marathi in public interactions, particularly in a city known for its diverse migrant population.

Party functionaries stated that the campaign is a direct response to a proposed protest on May 4 by certain groups opposing what they term as “forced use” of Marathi. MNS, known for its strong stance on regional identity, has chosen to counter this narrative through symbolic yet visible outreach at the commuter level.

Migrant drivers voluntarily participate

Interestingly, the campaign has received a positive response not only from local Marathi-speaking drivers but also from non-native operators. Several migrant auto drivers have voluntarily participated by displaying the stickers on their vehicles, signaling a willingness to adapt to the local linguistic environment. Many of them expressed that learning and using Marathi helps in better communication with passengers and builds trust.

The drive is being spearheaded under the leadership of local MNS office-bearers Arif Shaikh and Yogesh Patil, who have been actively engaging with drivers across the city. During interactions, they urged operators to prioritize Marathi while conversing with commuters, positioning the language as a unifying medium rather than a divisive tool.

Driver Shafiullah learning Marathi

One of the participating drivers, Shafiullah, shared that he is making efforts to learn Marathi and communicate with customers in the language, reflecting a broader sentiment among sections of the workforce that see practical and social value in linguistic adaptation.

The development has added a fresh layer to the already sensitive political atmosphere in the region. With visible participation from diverse groups, the campaign could amplify the language discourse in the coming weeks. Observers note that the response of other political stakeholders will be crucial in determining whether the issue escalates into a larger confrontation or remains a localized mobilization effort.

As the debate unfolds, Kalyan-Dombivli once again finds itself at the center of Maharashtra’s recurring conversation around language, identity, and inclusivity.

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