Navi Mumbai Police Transfers 10 Senior Inspectors In Major Reshuffle, Crime Branch Officers Get Key Postings | AI

Navi Mumbai: In a major administrative reshuffle aimed at strengthening policing across the city, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has transferred 10 senior police inspectors and assigned them to new responsibilities. The transfer orders were issued on Monday by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe following the approval of the Police Establishment Board under the amended provisions of Section 22N(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Orders Issued by Commissioner

The reshuffle has resulted in changes at several key police stations, with experienced officers from the Crime Branch being appointed as heads of police stations, while others have been entrusted with important assignments in the Traffic Branch and the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell. All transferred officers have been directed to assume charge of their new postings immediately and submit compliance reports to the Police Commissioner's office.

As per the orders, Senior Police Inspector Devidas Kathale has been transferred from Sanpada Police Station to Rabale MIDC Police Station, while Sunil Waghmare has been shifted from Rabale MIDC to NRI Coastal Police Station. Deepak Vijay Surve has been moved from Nhava Sheva Police Station to Sanpada Police Station. Police Inspector Suraj Patil of Kharghar Police Station has been appointed Senior Police Inspector of Nhava Sheva Police Station.

Immediate Charge Assumption

Crime Branch officer Prithviraj Ghorpade has been posted as Senior Police Inspector of Uran Police Station, while Woman Police Inspector Jyoti Deshmukh has been appointed Senior Police Inspector of Kamothe Police Station. Police Inspector Bala Raghunath Kumbhar has been posted as Senior Police Inspector of Panvel City Police Station.

Meanwhile, Police Inspector Gajanan Kadam of Turbhe Police Station has been transferred to the Crime Branch as Senior Inspector of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell. Police Inspector Dipali Patil, who was attached to the Cyber Cell from Kharghar Police Station, has been appointed Senior Police Inspector of Airport Police Station. Woman Police Inspector Chetana Chaudhary has been transferred from the Crime Branch to the Traffic Branch.

Police officials said the reshuffle is expected to enhance administrative efficiency, strengthen law and order, and improve the force's preparedness to deal with emerging policing challenges across the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

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