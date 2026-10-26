Navi Mumbai Police Seize Ganja, Mephedrone Worth ₹35,000 In Kharghar Raids; 3 Arrested, 1 Absconding | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Police seized 244 grams of ganja and 3.5 grams of mephedrone, collectively valued at Rs 35,000, during raids at three locations in Kharghar on Saturday. Three people have been arrested, while a fourth accused, identified as Jalaluddin, is absconding.

Police Conduct Raids Following Tip-Off

Acting on a tip-off about the alleged storage and sale of narcotics in the area, a team led by ANC Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade raided locations in Belpada and Kopra village.

During the first raid in Belpada, the police seized 17 grams of ganja and 3.5 grams of mephedrone from Afsana B. Aziz Shaikh (50) and Faizan Abdul Wahid Ansari (25).

Police Seize 227 Grams Of Ganja In Kopra Village

In a second operation at Kopra village, the police seized 227 grams of ganja from Anusaya Pritam Baral (50), a resident of the area. The third operation was also conducted in the same vicinity, but the accused, Jalaluddin, managed to flee. The police have launched a search for him.

“The action was taken following information about the storage and sale of narcotic substances in Kharghar. A total of 244 grams of ganja and 3.5 grams of mephedrone were seized during the three operations,” said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade.

A case has been registered at Kharghar police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

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