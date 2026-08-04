Navi Mumbai Police Seize ₹41.60 Lakh Drugs, Arrest Alleged Peddler In City's First Hash Oil Bust In Airoli

Navi Mumbai Police display narcotics seized after arresting an alleged drug peddler during a Crime Branch operation in Airoli | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, August 4, 2026: In a major crackdown under the "Drug-Free Educational Campus" campaign, the Navi Mumbai Police have arrested an alleged drug peddler targeting college students and seized rare narcotics worth Rs 41.60 lakh from his possession in Airoli.

The seizure includes hash oil, an extremely potent cannabis concentrate, marking the first such seizure in Navi Mumbai.

The Crime Branch Unit-1 arrested Rohit Pradeep Muthe (26) during a patrol in Sector 20, Airoli, on Saturday evening. Acting on suspicious movements near the cricket ground on Shani Mandir Road, the police intercepted and searched the accused.

Contraband Seized

The search led to the recovery of 338 grams of hash oil valued at Rs 33.80 lakh, 78 grams of hydro ganja worth Rs 7.80 lakh, and an electronic weighing scale. The total value of the seized contraband is estimated at Rs 41.60 lakh.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Rabale Police Station. He was produced before a court, which remanded him to three days of police custody.

Investigation Continues

According to the investigation, Muthe allegedly sold small containers of hash oil to college students for Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 each. The drug is typically consumed by mixing it with tobacco in hookahs or cigarettes. Police also found that the accused accepted payments through Google Pay.

Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke said the investigation has revealed that Shubham Patil and Yash Sonawane allegedly supplied hash oil and hydro ganja to the accused.

"We are conducting a thorough search to trace and arrest both suppliers. Further investigation is underway to identify the larger network behind the supply of these narcotics," Ghodke said.

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Police Team Involved

The operation was carried out by the Crime Branch Unit-1 team under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke. The team included Assistant Police Inspectors Nileshkumar Mahadik and Nilesh Bankar, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Ashok Khaire, Police Havaldar Chandrakant Kadam, and other personnel.

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