Mumbai: DRI Seizes 2 Kg Synthetic Drugs, 9,230 Banned E-Cigarettes In Separate Smuggling Crackdown

DRI seized synthetic drugs and thousands of banned e-cigarettes in separate intelligence-led operations in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two foreign women and seized approximately 2 kg of synthetic narcotic drugs in two separate operations in Mumbai.

In another operation, DRI officers intercepted an import consignment at Nhava Sheva Port that had been misdeclared as LED lights and fixtures and recovered 9,230 prohibited electronic cigarettes.

Drug Seizure And Arrests

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passengers after they arrived in the city from Delhi. A thorough search of their luggage led to the discovery of amphetamine crystals and MDMA tablets.

The contraband was sophisticatedly concealed inside specially fabricated cavities within their respective baggage to evade detection.

According to officials, the collective seizure consists of high-purity synthetic stimulants intended for local distribution. Both women were booked under the stringent provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. They were subsequently produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

The DRI is currently conducting further investigations to trace the domestic links of the smuggling syndicate. Investigators are tracking the procurement source in Delhi and identifying the intended recipients of the consignment in Mumbai.

E-Cigarettes Seized At Port

In another case, acting on specific intelligence, DRI Mumbai officers intercepted an import consignment falsely declared as LED lights and fixtures.

A detailed examination of the cargo revealed thousands of e-cigarettes of various premium brands and flavours hidden beneath the declared cover cargo. The entire consignment, valued at Rs 3.70 crore, including the illegal e-cigarettes and the concealing cover cargo, was seized.

Electronic cigarettes are completely banned in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act. The legislation strictly outlaws the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of all electronic nicotine delivery systems to protect public health.

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Investigations are currently underway to identify the mastermind behind the smuggling syndicate, locate the intended domestic distributors and trace the international source of the banned shipment.

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