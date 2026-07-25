DRI Busts 2 Gold Smuggling Syndicates At Mumbai Airport, Seizes 15.76 kg Gold Worth ₹23.63 Crore; 8 Arrested | FIle photo

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted two organised gold-smuggling syndicates operating through Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), seizing 15.764 kg of 24-carat foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 23.63 crore and arresting eight persons under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

According to the DRI, the seizures were made in two intelligence-led operations codenamed "Operation Sky Vault" and "Operation Midas Mop", conducted between July 22 and July 24, in which investigators uncovered two distinct methods allegedly adopted by smuggling networks to move gold through the airport while attempting to evade customs checks.

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According to the DRI, the larger seizure was made during "Operation Sky Vault", conducted between July 23 and 24, when officers intercepted three foreign nationals who had arrived in Mumbai from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Acting on specific intelligence, officers carried out an intensive search of the aircraft, leading to the recovery of 12.004 kg of 24-carat foreign-origin gold bars, valued at around Rs 18 crore.

The investigation revealed that the passengers had allegedly concealed the gold bars inside the aircraft itself instead of carrying them through the airport. According to officials, the contraband was meant to be retrieved later by members of the smuggling syndicate, enabling it to bypass customs checks and facilitating its illegal movement outside the airport.

In another intelligence-based operation, codenamed "Operation Midas Mop", conducted between July 22 and July 23, DRI officers dismantled another alleged gold-smuggling module involving airport ground staff.During the operation, officers intercepted two aircraft cleaning staff members, one passenger, and two other alleged members of the smuggling syndicate. The operation resulted in the recovery of 3.76 kg of 24-carat foreign-origin gold dust in wax form, valued at around Rs 5.63 crore.

According to the preliminary investigation, the passenger had allegedly concealed the gold dust inside an aircraft arriving in Mumbai from Dubai. The contraband was allegedly intended to be retrieved clandestinely by aircraft cleaning staff after passengers had disembarked and then smuggled out of the airport for delivery to members of the syndicate waiting outside the terminal.

The DRI said all eight accused have been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicates and unravel the larger smuggling network.The DRI said the twin operation underscore its continued intelligence-led efforts to dismantle organised gold-smuggling networks and curb the illicit movement of precious metals through Indian airports.