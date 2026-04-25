Navi Mumbai Police Seize ₹136 Crore Drugs In 4 Years, 2,396 Arrested In Massive Anti-Narcotics Crackdown

Major anti-drug operations in Navi Mumbai lead to large seizures and hundreds of arrests over four years | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 25: In a massive anti-narcotics crackdown, Navi Mumbai Police have seized drugs worth Rs 136.03 crore over the past four years, registering 1,993 cases and arresting 2,396 accused under the NDPS Act.

Campaign led by police commissioner

The action, led by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe under the “Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai” campaign, also resulted in the deportation of 1,571 foreign nationals, with 911 blacklisted for illegal stay and alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

Multiple operations target trafficking networks

Police said the crackdown involved a series of coordinated operations, including Operation Garuda, Operation African Kitchen and Operation Prahar, targeting both local peddlers and larger trafficking networks.

In one of the biggest drives in 2024, 75 officers and 300 personnel raided 25 locations simultaneously, detaining 89 suspects and seizing large quantities of cocaine, mephedrone (MD) and tramadol tablets.

International syndicates busted

Investigations by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade, exposed international and inter-state drug syndicates. A major breakthrough came with the busting of a hydroponic ganja racket linked to Thailand, leading to the arrest of key accused Navin and Dhiraj Chinchkar from Malaysia.

The case also led to the dismissal of two Navi Mumbai police constables under service rules and the arrest of 26 individuals, including a Customs officer and two postal employees.

Punjab-based network dismantled

In another operation, police dismantled a Punjab-based heroin trafficking network, seizing drugs worth Rs 5.32 crore. Seven cases were registered, with 56 accused identified. Of these, 44 were arrested from Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Amritsar, Pune and Chennai, and are currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail.

Action against local gangs and suppliers

On the local front, stringent action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) was taken against a Rabale-based gang led by Shantabai Karandekar, dismantling a key distribution network. Under Operation Prahar, raids were conducted at 48 locations targeting street-level drug suppliers.

Deportations and visa action

Between January 1, 2023, and April 14, 2026, police deported 1,571 foreign nationals, while notices were issued to 84 individuals for overstaying their visas, as part of efforts to curb illegal activities linked to narcotics.

Commissioner reiterates zero-tolerance policy

Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said, “Making Navi Mumbai completely drug-free is our top priority. We are targeting not just local peddlers but also international and inter-state supply chains. Our zero-tolerance policy will continue, and strict action will be taken against anyone involved in the drug trade.”

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Year-wise action under NDPS Act

2023: 290 cases, 353 arrests, drugs worth Rs 21 crore seized

2024: 484 cases, 609 arrests, drugs worth Rs 30 crore seized

2025: 990 cases, 1,156 arrests, drugs worth Rs 67.48 crore seized

Till March 2026: 229 cases, 278 arrests, drugs worth Rs 17.27 crore seized

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