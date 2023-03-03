Navi Mumbai police sees minor rejig; 24 officials transferred

e-Paper Get App
Sandipan Shinde who was given additional charge of Uran police station has been given permanent charge of Uran police station. Shinde was incharge of Kharghar police station.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharabhe reshuffled police inspector and station in charge on March 2. A total of 24 officials were reshuffled. Sanpada, Kharghar, Uran, NRI Coastal and Vashi saw a new police station incharge.

Sandipan Shinde who was given additional charge of Uran police station has been given permanent charge of Uran police station. Shinde was incharge of Kharghar police station. Rajeev Shejwal who was in the traffic department is now incharge at Kharghar police station.

Similarly, Bharat Kamath who was incharge at Sanpada police station has been sent to RBI Navi Mumbai Security and Bapurao Deshmukh who was in the Vashi traffic unit will head the Sanpada police station.

Uttam Jagdale who was recently given charge of NRI Coastal police station has been sent to the traffic department and Pramod Toradmal from Vashi police station has been given charge of NRI Coastal police station. 

