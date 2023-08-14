Navi Mumbai: Police Return Stolen Goods Worth ₹5.41 Crore To Rightful Owners

Stolen valuables | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai police returned stolen items worth ₹5.41 crore to over 248 complainants in a programme held at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi on August 14.

Valuables recovered from the accused between January 1 to July 31 this year were returned at the event after the completion of court procedures.

Complainants receive their stolen valuables

The returned items included ₹2.9 crore in gold and cash, distributed among 74 complainants, while valuables such as mobile phones, laptops, cars, and other items, worth ₹3.3 crore, were returned to 174 complainants. “A total of 248 complainants were returned valuables worth ₹5,41,27,683 after court order,” said Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, who attributed this successful recovery to the diligence of the respective teams and adherence to court orders.

The distribution of the recovered items was overseen by Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi.

Notably, a similar initiative occurred last September when stolen items worth ₹1.42 crore were returned to 70 rightful owners in Zone 1 by the Navi Mumbai Police.

