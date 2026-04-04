Navi Mumbai Police Return Seized Property Worth ₹68.85 Lakh To Owners In Nerul; Vehicles, Mobiles And Gold Recovered From Multiple Cases

Navi Mumbai Police Return ₹68.85 Lakh Seized Property To Owners In Nerul, Recover Vehicles, Mobiles And Gold From Multiple Cases | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, April 4: Police from Belapur Zone-II of the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate returned seized property worth Rs 68.85 lakh to rightful owners after solving multiple cases, with officials handing over vehicles, mobile phones and gold ornaments in a special programme held in Nerul on Saturday.

The property, linked to 17 criminal cases and 38 missing complaints, was recovered by teams from Nerul, CBD, NRI Coastal and Airport police stations through detailed investigations. The handover ceremony was organised at Sterling College under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Kale and conducted by Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal.

Vehicles, electronics and ornaments among recovered items

The returned items included 13 vehicles (one auto-rickshaw and 12 two-wheelers), 37 mobile phones and laptops, along with 24 tola 34 grams of gold and 530 grams of silver ornaments.

“We are committed to ensuring that stolen and lost property is traced and returned to its rightful owners at the earliest. Such initiatives not only provide relief to citizens but also strengthen their trust in the police,” said ACP Mayur Bhujbal.

Senior Police Inspectors Ajay Kamble (Nerul), Arun Pawar (CBD), Devendra Pol (NRI Coastal) and Sunil Shinde (Airport) were present at the event.

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Streamlined process aids quick return of property

Police said that instead of making citizens run between police stations and courts, all legal formalities were completed at one place, enabling complainants to reclaim their belongings smoothly. Further investigations in related cases are ongoing under the supervision of senior officers.

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