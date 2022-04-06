Navi Mumbai: Police resort to lathi -charge to disperse protestors from D-mart Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors from D Mart retail chain in Koparkhairane on Wednesday morning. Protestors mainly from local units of political parties were demanding compensation from the retail chain after a driver of a tempo was found dead at the warehouse of a D-mart in MIDC last week.

Police said the driver was found hanging from a tree in the retail chain’s Pawane MIDC warehouse which is said to be a case of suicide.

An accidental death report was also registered and police are investigating the case. However, protestors were increasing their demand as the protests entered the sixth day today.

Raju Rathod, the tempo driver was found hanging from a tree at a warehouse in Pawne in Mhape last Thursday evening. The Turbhe MIDC police registered an ADR, however, the family suspected foul play and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Bipin Kumar Singh had already instructed the Turbhe MIDC police to investigate the case thoroughly after the family met him. However, a few close relatives and protestors from local units of political parties are demanding compensation from the D Mart management.

Vivek Pansare, the deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, said that a few of their demands were accepted but they kept increasing the demand.

“We had to resort to a minor lathi-charge to disperse the crowd as some anti-social elements were becoming part of the protests,” said Pansare. He added that an ADR was already registered and the case is being investigated.

Pansare said that the deceased driver was employed by a private contractor and not by the retail chain but the protestors were demanding compensation and threatening to close all their shops in the city.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:58 PM IST