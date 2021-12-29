Navi Mumbai police requests hotels, restaurants, resorts to celebrate New Year in simple way by following COVID-19 norms

Navi Mumbai police held a meeting with farmhouses owners, hotels, restaurants and resorts in the Panvel region and asked to celebrate the New Year with low-key affairs by following COVID-19 norms. They have also been directed to follow the state government guidelines regarding the curfew from 9pm to 6 am.

As per new curbs introduced by the Maharashtra government, there will be a ban on the assembly of people in groups of more than five from 9 pm to 6 am in all public places throughout the state.

Ravindra Daundkar, senior police inspector from Panvel Taluka police station said that the police will keep a watch at public places and ensure that there should not be a gathering of five or more people. However, there are no restrictions on celebrating the New Year inside a farmhouse or resort. But they can celebrate by following COVID-19 guidelines and keeping the function a low-key affair.

As per the instructions, keeping the presence of COVID-19, farmhouses owners, hotels, restaurants and resorts have been asked to not advertise the entertainment program for 31st December and welcome the New Year in a simple way. If they are holding an event, they should take full responsibility of visitors.

Police also warned to take the necessary precaution of family, relatives, friends while venturing into swimming pool in resorts and farmhouses to enjoy on the eve of New Year. If any incident reported, the owner of the premises will be held responsible. Gambling, consuming alcohol, drugs and playing loud music during the New Year celebration will attract legal action.

Danudkar said that they have asked farm houses and resorts owners to take permission before holding any event. “If they do not take permission and in case an wrongdoings occurs in the event, the owner of the premises will be held responsible and legal action will be taken against them."

He added that considering the outbreak of Coronavirus, it is the responsibility of the farmhouse owner and organizer to ensure strict adherence to the rules during the event, such as social distention, hand sanitizer, use of masks, and non-attendance, issued by the government.

In addition, police asked such venues to lit properly the car parking area to prevent vandalism or any untoward incident.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:29 PM IST