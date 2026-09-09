Navi Mumbai Police Register Kidnapping FIR For Missing 23-Year-Old Woman After Supreme Court Directive

Navi Mumbai Police have registered a kidnapping case after a 23-year-old woman went missing from her home, following the Supreme Court’s directions | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, September 8, 2026: Following strict directions from the Supreme Court, police across the country are now required to register an FIR immediately when any person is reported missing, including adults.

Implementing the directive, Navi Mumbai Police have registered a kidnapping case involving a 23-year-old woman who went missing from her home, making it one of the first such cases in the city involving an adult.

The case was registered at the NRI Coastal Police Station on September 7 under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against an unidentified person.

"We are aware of the court directions and we have now started filing kidnapping cases in missing-person incidents in case of adults as well. The first such case was registered at NRI Coastal Police Station," said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe.

Supreme Court Orders FIRs For All

The development follows the Supreme Court's directions in SLP Crl. No. 11263/2025. A bench comprising Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R. Mahadevan had earlier directed all states on May 22, 2026, to immediately register an FIR upon receiving information about a missing person.

The court subsequently took strong exception to attempts by some states and administrative authorities to interpret the word "person" in the order as referring only to minors. The Supreme Court clarified that the term covers every person, irrespective of age or gender.

The court also issued contempt notices to the chief secretaries and directors general of police of states that had failed to comply with its directions, directing them to appear personally before it.

First Adult Case In Navi Mumbai

The first such case in Navi Mumbai involves a 23-year-old woman whose husband is an Army jawan posted along the China border. According to the complaint, the woman left home after an argument with her husband over the phone. With the jawan stationed in a border area, concerns were raised over her safety and her family approached the police.

Instead of merely recording a missing-person complaint, the police registered a kidnapping FIR against an unidentified accused and launched an investigation to trace her.

Missing Adults To Get Urgent Investigation

Previously, when adults went missing, police generally recorded a missing-person report and did not routinely invoke kidnapping provisions unless there were specific circumstances suggesting abduction.

The Supreme Court's directions are expected to ensure that missing adults are investigated with greater urgency and that technical evidence, including mobile call records and forensic inputs, is used wherever necessary.

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The directions assume significance amid concerns over human trafficking, abduction and other crimes involving missing persons. The court has also directed the integration of police portals across the country within six weeks to facilitate information sharing and coordination in tracing missing persons.

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