Ganeshotsav 2026: Navi Mumbai Police Urge Citizens, Mandals To Keep City DJ-Free, Follow Noise Norms

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has urged citizens and Ganesh mandals to celebrate peacefully and follow noise pollution rules | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, September 8, 2026: The Navi Mumbai police have appealed to citizens and Ganesh mandals to keep the city DJ-free during the upcoming Ganesh festival and adhere strictly to noise pollution norms. Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe urged citizens to celebrate the festival responsibly.

“Ganesh festival is a celebration for everyone, and we appeal to citizens and mandals to ensure that it remains peaceful and does not cause inconvenience to others. Everyone should cooperate and follow the prescribed noise pollution norms,” Bharambe said.

Police Warn Against Noise Violations

The appeal comes amid concerns over the use of high-volume DJs and loudspeakers during the festive season. The police are expected to take action against those violating the prescribed norms and causing disturbance to residents.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Manda Mhatre met Bharambe and raised several issues concerning the safety and security of citizens in Navi Mumbai. The meeting focused on the sale of narcotic substances, rising crime, noise pollution, working conditions of police personnel, safety of women and students, and traffic congestion.

Mhatre Seeks Drug Crackdown

Mhatre demanded effective action by special squads against drug peddling and called for strict action not only against those selling drugs outside schools and colleges but also against the masterminds and the entire supply chain involved in the illegal trade. She also sought a special drive during Ganesh festival.

The Police Commissioner took note of the issues raised and assured that necessary action would be taken.

“Making Navi Mumbai safe, drug-free and free from crime is our collective responsibility. We are committed to continuously pursuing citizens’ safety issues with the administration and ensuring that necessary measures are implemented. We would also like to urge citizens to stay DJ-free and opt for traditional dhol taasha,” Mhatre said.

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Ganesh Mandal Welcomes Move

Ankust Vaiti, who has Navi Mumbaicha Raja Ganapati every year at his pandal in Turbhe, said, "We welcome the move. We have never used DJ and till date have only used dhol and lejhim during the festival. We all need to collectively work towards safeguarding not just the noise pollution but also the tradition and culture of the festival."

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