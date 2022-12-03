Navi Mumbai: Police raids bar in Vashi; 5 waitresses held for indulging in obscenity

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: Vashi police raided Kapil Orchestra Bar in Juhu Gaon in Vashi and detained 5 waitresses for indulging in obscenity. Apart from them, two more persons were detained by the police. Police said that the bar allowed obscenity in a high volume of the music. The bar was kept open and serving customers even after the scheduled time.

Acting on a tip-off, the Vashi police conducted a raid around 1.30 am on December 1 at the bar located at sector 11 in Juhu Gaon in Vashi and found that waitresses were dancing to loud music while indulging in obscenity.

“We received information that waitresses were indulging in obscenity in the bar in the presence of customers,” said an official from Vashi police station. He added that they carried out the raid around 1.30 am and found that waitresses were dancing to loud Hindi music and making obscene postures.

“At the time of the raid, there were 5 waitresses present,” said the official. He added that the manager and one waiter were also arrested. The manager was identified as Dinesh Jagdish Yadav, 34, a resident of Koparkhairane and the waiter as Ranjit Yadav, 35, a resident of Koparkhairane. The raid was carried out under Pramod Tordmal, police inspector (crime).

They have been arrested under sections 294 for obscene acts in public and 34 for the common intention of IPC and sections 131 and 33 (W) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.