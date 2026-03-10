Navi Mumbai Police Nab Nigerian With Cocaine, Detain Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals In Midnight Operation

Navi Mumbai Police arrested a Nigerian national with cocaine and detained suspected Bangladeshi nationals during a midnight combing operation conducted in the APMC police station jurisdiction on Saturday as part of an intensified crackdown on crime and narcotics trafficking. | File Pic

Nigerian Held with 10 Grams Cocaine Worth ₹2.5 Lakh

During the operation, police apprehended a Nigerian national identified as King Fidless and seized 10 grams of cocaine from his possession. The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth around Rs 2.5 lakh in the international market. In a separate action, police also arrested Najmul Sheikh for allegedly possessing a country-made revolver and live cartridges. One country-made revolver and ammunition were recovered from him.

The operation was carried out by a joint team comprising around 20 police officers and nearly 150 personnel from Zones 1, 2, 3 and the police headquarters. Police teams conducted extensive checks at cold storage units, container yards and slum pockets near Green Park while also verifying the movements of history-sheeters, wanted accused and suspected drug peddlers.

Three Women Detained from Kopri, Two Found to be Bangladeshi

During the drive, three suspicious women were detained from the Kopri area. Preliminary inquiry revealed that two of them are Bangladeshi nationals, while the identity and nationality of the third woman is still being verified.

Senior Police Inspector Ajay Shinde of APMC Police Station said the operation was part of an ongoing drive to curb illegal activities in the area. “We are carrying out combing operations to trace wanted accused, history-sheeters and those involved in drug trafficking. Citizens should inform the police if they notice any suspicious Bangladeshi nationals, drug peddling or other illegal activities. The identity of informants will be kept completely confidential,” he said.

