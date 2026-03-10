Navi Mumbai News: Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping Into Vashi Creek After Boyfriend Blocks Her, Fishermen Rescue Her

A 24-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping into the Vashi Creek from the railway bridge on Tuesday morning after allegedly falling into depression when her boyfriend suddenly blocked her on the phone. |

Navi Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping into the Vashi Creek from the railway bridge on Tuesday morning after allegedly falling into depression when her boyfriend suddenly blocked her on the phone. Alert fishermen spotted her in the water and rescued her in time, saving her life.

Chembur Resident Under Stress Over Boyfriend and Family Pressure

The woman, a resident of the Vashi Naka area in Chembur, had been under mental stress after her boyfriend blocked her without giving any explanation. According to police, she was also facing pressure from her family regarding marriage, which further added to her emotional distress.

Police said the woman boarded a Panvel-bound local train from Chembur at around 9 am. When the train slowed down while passing over the Vashi Creek bridge, she jumped out of the train into the creek. While falling, she hit the bridge railing before plunging into the water.

Backpack Helps Her Float, Fishermen Rush in Boat to Pull Her Out

She had a backpack on her shoulder which helped her stay afloat for some time. Fishermen Mahesh Sutar, Roshan Bhoir and Ajay Bhoir from Vashi village, who were fishing in the creek at the time, noticed her falling into the water and immediately rushed to the spot in their boat. They managed to pull her out safely.

Passengers travelling in the train alerted the railway police about the incident, following which the Vashi police rushed to the spot and took the woman into custody for questioning.

Woman Admits Distress Over Boyfriend, Counseled and Stabilised

During inquiry, the woman admitted that she took the extreme step due to mental distress after her boyfriend blocked her phone without any explanation. She was later provided counselling and her condition is reported to be stable.

“The woman was rescued in time due to the alertness of local fishermen. After counselling and ensuring that she was stable, she was safely handed over to her family members,” said Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Chandekar of Vashi Police Station.

