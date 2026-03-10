Bhiwandi Hit By LPG Shortage Amid Middle East Conflict, Hotels Struggle During Ramadan

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has begun affecting LPG supply in parts of India, with Bhiwandi and nearby areas witnessing a shortage of both domestic and commercial gas cylinders. | Pic | Salman Ansari & Representational Image

Bhiwandi: The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has begun affecting LPG supply in parts of India, with Bhiwandi and nearby areas witnessing a shortage of both domestic and commercial gas cylinders. The situation has created serious difficulties for hotel owners and food businesses, especially during the holy month of Ramadan when demand for cooking fuel increases significantly.

Hotel Operators Struggle, Residents Queue Up Outside Agencies

Hotel operators and traders in the city say that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has dropped sharply over the past few days. As a result, many establishments are struggling to continue operations, while residents are also seen standing in long queues outside gas agencies to obtain domestic cylinders.

According to local suppliers, tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States have impacted global energy markets, leading to a price hike in LPG cylinders in India. Domestic cylinders have reportedly become costlier by around ₹60 per cylinder, while commercial cylinders have seen an increase of about ₹115. Despite the price hike, availability remains uncertain, further adding to the concerns of businesses dependent on LPG.

Restaurant Owner Pays ₹2,800 for Single Cylinder, Fears Shutdown

Jafar Ansari, owner of Jafar Restaurant in Bhiwandi, said it has become increasingly difficult to procure commercial cylinders. “Today I managed to get only one commercial LPG cylinder after great difficulty. I had to pay nearly ₹2,800 for a 19-kg cylinder. Suppliers have already warned that they may not be able to provide gas from tomorrow. If the supply does not improve soon, many hotels may be forced to shut temporarily,” he said.

The situation has become particularly challenging for small eateries that cater to Ramadan customers during night hours. Sheru Bhai, who runs a food outlet that serves customers from evening iftar until early morning sehri, said his business has been struggling due to the shortage. “For the past three days we have been facing a severe gas shortage. Even after paying higher prices, cylinders are not easily available. If the situation continues, we may have no option but to shut the hotel before Ramadan ends because our entire business depends on LPG,” he said.

Black Market Emerges as Cylinder Prices Cross ₹2,800

Saeed Ahmed, owner of Bhai Jaan Dhaba located on the Bhiwandi–Nashik Highway, said the shortage has also led to black-marketing of cylinders. “Today I paid more than ₹2,800 for a 19-kg commercial cylinder. After the price hike, some suppliers are selling cylinders unofficially at higher rates. If the crisis continues, many hotel owners may be forced to shift to coal for cooking, but that will also increase operational costs,” he said.

During Ramadan, several eateries across Bhiwandi remain open late into the night to serve people buying food for iftar and sehri. With demand for food at its peak, the ongoing LPG shortage threatens to disrupt the city’s night-time food economy if supplies do not stabilize soon.

