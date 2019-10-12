Navi Mumbai police likely to buy a drone detection gun

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai police is likely to buy a drone detection gun, which can detect and also disable the drone infiltrating the city limits without prior permission. The decision to buy a drone detection gun comes in the backdrop of the recent drone attacks in Saudi Arabia, said a senior police official.

Earlier this month, Navi Mumbai police tested a drone detection machine in the light of last month's drone attack targeting the Middle East nation's oil facilities. Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar monitored the testing of these drone detection machines at the police headquarters compound at CBD Belapur. This testing was preceded by a conference attended by police personnel as well as authorities from various oil companies based in Navi Mumbai and other companies.

The company, Indian Eye Security, has come up with an anti-drone system, and demonstration of the drone detectors was also given to show that it could make the drones ineffective flying in the air. The range of a detector is said to be 800 metres. After detecting a drone, policemen have to point the detection machine towards it. The machine will then render the drone ineffective with electromagnetic waves.

Police are preparing themselves to be fully equipped and are imparting the knowledge to other business sectors as well. CP Kumar said, "All the sectors were educated about the availability and we are likely to buy the drone. We are exploring all options available to us as we need to be fully prepared in case of an attack."

Sources also claimed that after the proposal to buy the machine, these drone detectors would be placed at high risk zones and vital installations like oil reserves, research centres as well as at VIP events.