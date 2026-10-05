Navi Mumbai: Police Invoke Railways Act After 17-Year-Old’s Car Plunges Onto Belapur-Uran Tracks

A Honda City allegedly driven by a 17-year-old fell from Parsik Hill onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks, disrupting train services | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, October 5, 2026: Belapur police have invoked a new section of the Railway Act in the case of a 17-year-old boy who allegedly lost control of a Honda City on Parsik Hill, sending the car plunging nearly 70 feet onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks and disrupting train services for nearly three hours.

Police have invoked Section 154 of the Railways Act, 1989, which deals with rash or negligent acts or omissions likely to endanger the safety of people travelling or present on a railway.

“The car landed on the railway tracks after the minor allegedly lost control while taking a turn. Since the incident had the potential to endanger railway operations and the safety of passengers, Section 154 of the Railways Act has been invoked. Further investigation is underway,” a Belapur police officer said.

Car Plunges Onto Railway Tracks

The incident took place around 3.30 pm on September 24 near the Vishwanath Maharaj Samadhi Memorial Temple on Parsik Hill. According to police, the Class 12 student was driving a 2010 Honda City when he took a turn on the hillock above the tunnel near CBD Belapur railway station. The minor told police that he accidentally over-accelerated while taking the turn, following which he lost control of the car.

The vehicle then plunged around 70 feet onto the Belapur-Uran railway tracks. The 17-year-old was trapped inside the car and suffered injuries to his head and hand. He was discharged the following day.

Train Services Disrupted

The car landed between the two railway tracks, narrowly avoiding the overhead electrical wires. However, the accident disrupted local train services on the Belapur-Uran route for around two-and-a-half to three hours.

With the help of fire officials, railway staff and local residents, the mangled vehicle was dragged for around 1.5 km along the tracks before being removed.

Minor Booked In Case

Following the incident, CBD Belapur police booked an 18-year-old B.Tech student whose documents were allegedly used by the minor to purchase the car. The 17-year-old is also an accused in the case.

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According to police, the minor had purchased the second-hand car for Rs 1.90 lakh. Police are probing the circumstances surrounding the purchase. His parents were reportedly unaware that their son had purchased a second-hand car.

Further investigation is underway.

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