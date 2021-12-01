Navi Mumbai: Police set-up enquiry against 4 cops who escorted Vaze, action on primary report within a month

Navi Mumbai police have started enquiry against three constables and a police officer who escorted sacked assistant police sub-inspector Sachin Vaze from Taloja central jail to Chandiwali commission in Mumbai.

The primary enquiry report is likely to come within a month and accordingly, action will be taken if they are found guilty, said a senior police official from Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai police had found that a three-member team led by a police official dereliction of duty allowed Vaze to meet former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the sideline of the commission.

Following a report sent by Mumbai police, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh ordered an enquiry under the deputy commissioner of police (Administration).

Police commissioner Singh confirmed to the Free Press Journal that they have received a report from the Mumbai Police and accordingly enquiry is being conducted by DCP (Administration).

Abhijeet Shivthare, DCP (Administration) said that an enquiry is being conducted by the assistant commissioner of police and action will be taken based on the report.

“We have received a report from Mumbai police that did not have many details. We have ordered a primary enquiry. An ACP rank official is conducting an enquiry and within the stipulated time he will submit the report and action will be taken accordingly,” said DCP Shivthare.

He added that the nature of the action will depend on the outcome of the report. “Normally, one month time is given to submit a primary report,” added Shivthare.

Earlier, former Home minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer had taken objection to the alleged meeting and brought the matter to the Chandiwal commission. As per the objection, in the sideline of the commission, former police commissioner Param Bir Singh met Vaze in an adjoining room and talked some time.

Vaze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the Antilia bomb scare case and the connected murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran and lodged at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, was brought at the commission for cross-examination by lawyers of several parties to the enquiry.

