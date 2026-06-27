Navi Mumbai Police Inaugurate 2 New Outposts At Yadav Nagar And Mahape; More Planned Across City

Navi Mumbai Police inaugurate new outposts at Yadav Nagar and Mahape to strengthen policing and improve public safety | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 27: Navi Mumbai Police inaugurated two state-of-the-art police outposts at Yadav Nagar under the Rabale MIDC Police Station and Mahape under the Turbhe MIDC Police Station to strengthen policing and improve public safety in the city's rapidly expanding residential and industrial areas.

The outposts were established following long-pending demands from local residents and to enhance police presence in the two localities. Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe also announced that similar outposts would be set up at other strategic and sensitive locations across the city.

The newly operational police outposts are expected to improve police visibility, ensure quicker response to emergencies and provide residents with easier access to police services without having to travel to the main police stations for minor complaints and assistance.

More Outposts Planned

"With Navi Mumbai expanding rapidly, it is essential to strengthen policing at the grassroots level. More police outposts will be established at other required and sensitive locations across the city to increase police presence and ensure faster assistance to citizens," Commissioner Bharambe said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police Deepak Sakore, senior police officers, police personnel and local residents.

Enhanced Police Presence

Police officials said the Yadav Nagar and Mahape outposts were established considering the rapid growth, increasing population and the sensitive nature of both areas. Besides enabling faster police response, the new facilities are expected to strengthen patrolling and help keep a check on criminal activities.

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Residents and industrial stakeholders welcomed the initiative, stating that the dedicated police outposts had been a long-standing requirement due to the area's expanding population and industrial activity. They expressed confidence that the increased police presence would act as a deterrent to crime and enhance the overall sense of safety among citizens.

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