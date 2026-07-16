Navi Mumbai: Police Head Constable Seriously Injured After Motorcyclist Allegedly Rams Checkpoint In Kharghar

A police head constable was seriously injured after a motorcyclist allegedly rammed into him while trying to evade a police checkpoint in Kharghar | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, July 16: A police head constable was seriously injured after an 18-year-old motorcyclist allegedly rammed into him while trying to evade a police checkpoint during a late-night combing operation in Kharghar. The accused was detained at the spot and later released after being served a notice as per legal procedure.

Constable Injured During Checking

The incident took place around 1.30 am on July 13 at Papdicha Pada, where Kharghar Police had set up a barricade to check suspicious vehicles as part of an ongoing combing operation.

Police Head Constable Hiralal Shamrao Shelar (52), attached to Khandeshwar Police Station, signalled a black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle approaching from Taloja to stop for inspection.

Instead of complying, the rider allegedly accelerated the motorcycle and drove straight towards the police team, hitting Head Constable Shelar with great force. The impact threw the constable to the ground, leaving him with serious injuries.

The rider and his pillion passenger attempted to flee but were immediately apprehended by other police personnel deployed at the checkpoint. Shelar was rushed to Medicover Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Case Registered Under BNS

A case has been registered at Kharghar Police Station based on a complaint filed by Police Constable Ramesh Mali under Sections 132 and 121(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused has been identified as Hamza Arif Shah (18), a resident of Uttar Shiv, Thakurpada. Police served him a notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) before releasing him in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Also Watch:

Read Also 5 Booked After Traffic Cop Assaulted During Drunk Driving Confrontation In Khar, Mumbai

A police officer from Kharghar said, "Attacking a police officer while he is discharging official duty is a serious offence. Strict legal action has been initiated, and such reckless attempts to evade police checking will not be tolerated."

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/