5 Booked After Traffic Cop Assaulted During Drunk Driving Confrontation In Khar, Mumbai | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: A police constable from the Bandra Traffic Department allegedly being assaulted by a drunken scooter rider and his accomplices took place in the Khardanda, Khar West on May 10.

The Khar police have registered a case against five people, including Dharmenath Chimbaikar, 43, and Vaishali Bala, 40, and three unidentified women for allegedly obstructing government work, assaulting and threatening a public servant.

Police said constable Anil Mahajan, 32, is posted as a rider with the Bandra Traffic Department. He was deployed to manage traffic in the Turner Road to Carter Road, Khar West, from 3 pm to 11 pm on Saturday.

At around 6:30 pm, Mahajan was patrolling the Khala Maidan area in Khardanda when a scooter bearing registration number MH-02-FZ-9201 allegedly hit his bike yontjr constable's bike. Mahajan then stopped the rider and questioned him, during which the rider allegedly admitted to consuming alcohol.

When the constable asked him to stop aside, the rider allegedly called some people on his mobile phone. After some time, three women and another man arrived at the spot and allegedly started abusing the policeman, accusing him of demanding money. As the situation escalated, Mahajan dialled 100 and sought assistance.

Meanwhile, one of the women allegedly pulled Mahajan’s pants, causing a button on his police uniform to break. The complaint further stated that the woman also assaulted Mahajan with her hands, while the others allegedly abused and threatened him.

With the help of the Khar Beat Marshal and additional police personnel, all the accused were taken into custody and brought to Khar Police Station.

The accused scooter rider, Chimbaikar, is a resident of Chimbai Koliwada in Bandra West. During a breath analyser test, 42.1 mg of alcohol per 100 ml was allegedly detected in his body.

Police also found that he did not possess a driving licence. A case has been registered against the accused at Khar Police Station and further investigation is underway.