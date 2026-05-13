Mumbai: Son Of Chhota Shakeel Associate Sameer Shaikh Shot At Near Dockyard Road, Survives Bullet Injury To Leg

Son Of Chhota Shakeel Associate Sameer Shaikh Shot At Near Dockyard Road, Survives Bullet Injury To Leg | FPJ photo

Mumbai: A 38-year-old man, identified as Sameer Asif Shaikh, was seriously injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at him near Dockyard Road in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Bullet Hits Leg Outside Saiban Hotel

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 6:15 pm outside Saiban Hotel in the Dockyard Road area. Sameer Shaikh sustained a bullet injury to his leg after the attackers allegedly fired at him before fleeing the spot.

Police said Sameer is the son of Asif Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh alias Asif Dadhi, an alleged associate of underworld don Chhota Shakeel. The firing created panic in the locality and prompted a swift police response.

Rushed to JJ Hospital, Out of Danger

The injured man was immediately rushed to Sir J.J. Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Officials confirmed that he suffered a single gunshot wound and is presently out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishnakant Upadhyay said that a case has been registered at the Byculla police station and an investigation is underway. The Crime Branch has also initiated a parallel probe into the attack.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the firing may have stemmed from a financial dispute, though police are examining all possible angles.

Past Gang Rivalry Connection

The incident has revived memories of an earlier attack linked to Asif Dadhi. At the time, police had linked the incident to an ongoing gang rivalry involving the Chhota Shakeel gang.

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