Navi Mumbai Police Demolish Drug Trafficker's Illegal Property In First-Of-Its-Kind Crackdown |

Navi Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind crackdown, Navi Mumbai Police facilitated the demolition of an illegal two-storey structure linked to alleged drug trafficker Shantabai Karandekar in Digha, after following due procedure with CIDCO, marking a major action against organised crime in the city.

Heavy police deployment during demolition

The demolition was carried out on Wednesday with heavy police deployment after authorities established that the property had been constructed using proceeds from narcotics trafficking. Officials said the action followed notices issued by CIDCO, which went unheeded, prompting joint enforcement.

Karandekar, along with her associates had allegedly been running a drug trafficking network in the Digha area for the past seven to eight years. Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Cell had raided a flat in Omkar Apartments, arrested members of the gang, and seized a significant quantity of drugs.

Karandekar ran network for 7-8 years

Investigations revealed that the gang operated in an organised manner and was involved in serious offences, including murder and attempt to murder, leading to action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Read Also Three Dharawad Cops Suspended After Student Dies By Suicide Following Harassment, Extortion Bid

Police said Karandekar had purchased the property for around Rs 32 lakh using illicit earnings and later carried out illegal construction. Despite multiple notices, the structure was not vacated.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rahul Dhas (Rabale Division) said the accused ran the narcotics trade through aides and invested the proceeds in illegal assets. Following MCOCA action, police coordinated with CIDCO to initiate legal proceedings against the unauthorised construction, culminating in the demolition.

Officials added that this is the first such instance in Navi Mumbai where property linked to drug trafficking has been demolished after due legal process, sending a strong message against organised crime.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/