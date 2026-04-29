Three Dharawad Cops Suspended After Student Dies By Suicide Following Harassment, Extortion Bid | AI - Representational Image

Bengaluru, April 29: Three police personnel in Dharawad city were suspended after a student allegedly died by suicide due to harassment by the police.

Suspension confirmed, probe underway: SP Kumar

According to Dharawad Superintendent of Police Shashi Kumar, the police allegedly threatened Adithya Myageri (18), a BSc student to implicate him in a drug case, leading to suicide.

The police personnel have been suspended and the veracity of the harassment allegations are being verified before further actions are initiated, he said.

Police picked up 18 students in anti-drug drive

Adithya Myageri, hailing from Belur village in Bagalkot district was studying BSc in Dharawad. He was staying with his friends in a rented house in Vidyagiri area.

Last week, the Vidyagiri police picked up 18 students, including Adithya Myageri during their anti-narcotics drive.

10 of them, including Adithya Myageri were released after they tested negative for marijuana. Subsequently, they were released.

However, three police personnel called Adithya again and asked him to pay up ₹20,000, else they will initiate criminal proceedings against him in the same case. Adithya pleaded that he didn't had that kind of money. When the police further threatened him, Adithya called his mother and asked for money.

However, his mother could not arrange for the money immediately. On Tuesday morning, Adithya was found hanging from the ceiling fan of the rented house.